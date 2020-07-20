Vikas Dubey encounter: Dubey’s post-mortem report out on public domain

Uttar Pradesh: Gangster Vikas Dubey's post-mortem report which was put in the public domain on Monday, confirmed that he had died of excessive blood loss. The autopsy findings confirmed that the dreaded gangster had received three bullet injuries.

The post-mortem was performed by a panel of three senior doctors AK Awasthi, SK Mishra and V Chaturvedi and the entire process were video graphed by Arvind Trivedi. According to the post-mortem report, there were a total of 10 wounds on Dubey's body, said an official.

"Six were entry and exit wounds of bullets, while the four other wounds were on the right side of the body," the official said. He added, "These wounds on the head, elbow, ribs and abdomen were due to falling on the ground after Dubey was shot thrice."

He further said, "The first bullet pierced through the right shoulder, while the other two went through the left side of his chest." He said that Dubey also had a small wound and swelling on his head and his elbow was injured.

The official said that due to this, it could not be made out of how much distance the firing was done on Vikas.

Dubey, the prime accused in the killing of eight policemen in Kanpur's Bikru village on July 3 and was encountered on July 10.