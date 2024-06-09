Live
Just In
‘Viksit Bharat’ initiative to move forward at double the pace in coming years: Priti Adani
Priti Adani, Chairperson of Adani Foundation, on Sunday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the historic third term for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Priti Adani, wife of Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, said the country has touched new heights in the last 10 years under PM Modi’s visionary leadership.
“Congratulations to PM Modi on taking oath for the historic third term. Under his able leadership, the country has touched new heights of progress in the last 10 years,” said Priti Adani.
“We are confident that the ‘Viksit Bharat’ initiative will move forward at double the pace in the coming years,” Priti Adani added.
The swearing-in of PM Modi, along with his Council of Ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, marked the beginning of Modi 3.0, the third straight term for BJP-led NDA.
An educationist and a qualified doctor, Priti Adani has been treading a path hitherto less travelled in the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) space.
Priti Adani has been spearheading Adani Foundation, her brainchild, passionately for two decades now – ensuring that the Adani Group helps transform the lives of as many people as possible.
At present, the Foundation is helping uplift more than 3.4 million people annually across 18 states.