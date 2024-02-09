Violence Erupts in Haldwani: Four Dead In Planned Clashes Over Mosque Demolition

Violence erupted in Uttarakhand's Haldwani on Thursday, resulting in the tragic deaths of at least four individuals. Authorities revealed on Friday that the clashes were premeditated, marking a disturbing turn of events. The turmoil ensued following the demolition of an allegedly "illegally built" madrasa and an adjoining mosque in Banbhoolpura, triggering intense unrest among residents.

Reports from the Press Trust of India (PTI) indicated that the majority of those hospitalized were police personnel, with the remainder comprising municipal workers involved in the demolition process. AP Anshuman, State ADG Law and Order, confirmed to news agency ANI that the violence led to over 100 police officers sustaining injuries, necessitating medical attention. Notably, officials emphasized the calculated nature of the clashes in Haldwani.

Visuals emerged on Friday morning depicting heightened security measures in various parts of Haldwani. In response to the escalating situation, the Uttarakhand government issued a state-wide high alert and suspended internet services. Additionally, authorities ordered the closure of all schools and colleges in Nainital while mandating the shutdown of shops in Haldwani.



The unrest prompted a state of vigilance in neighboring Uttar Pradesh, with stringent vehicle inspections and heightened monitoring of social media activities. At a press conference, Vandana Singh, Nainital District Magistrate, underscored that the police and administration acted without provocation, emphasizing efforts to identify the perpetrators through CCTV footage.



Senior Superintendent of Police Prahlad Meena clarified that the demolition of the madrasa and mosque was executed due to their encroachment on government land, in compliance with a court order. However, the demolitions sparked outrage among locals, culminating in the burning of vehicles and, later in the evening, the Banbhoolpura Police Station.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami convened a meeting in Dehradun to assess the situation, urging restraint and directing officials to address the unrest firmly. In a subsequent statement, he reiterated the government's commitment to holding accountable those responsible for the violence.

Concurrently, the Uttarakhand High Court held a hearing on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking to halt the demolition. Despite the petition, the court declined relief, paving the way for the demolition to proceed. The matter is slated for further deliberation on February 14, underscoring the complex legal and social dimensions of the issue.

