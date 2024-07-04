Violence in Manipur declining: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that violence in Manipur is continuously declining and educational institutes along with businesses have opened in most parts of the state.

He asserted that all efforts are being made to ensure a return of complete peace in the state. Replying on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address to a joint sitting of Parliament, Modi said the Centre is working with the state government and others to restore normalcy in the state.

He noted that more than 500 people have been arrested and over 11,000 FIRs have been registered in Manipur.



Modi further said Manipur is facing flood situation as well, and the Centre has dispatched two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to the state.

“We must acknowledge the fact that the incidents of violence in Manipur are on a continuous downward trajectory,” he said, adding that this meant the hope for peace is a definite possibility in Manipur. Modi informed the Upper House house that schools, colleges, offices and other institutions are now functioning normally in Manipur.