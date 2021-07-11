Vistadome coaches an instant hit in Karnataka

'See through' Vistadome coaches launched by the South-Western railways to offer breathtaking views of the virgin Western Ghat forests have become an instant hit in Karnataka.

Nature lovers booked all the 88 seats in advance to undertake the maiden journey introduced for the first time in the Southern Zone.



Train number 06540, which runs between Mangaluru to Yeshwantpur Junction in Bengaluru was specially augmented with 2 new Vistadome coaches. The train chugs through breath-taking views through Sakaleshpura-Subramanya Road Ghat section which abundantly offers the scenic beauty of elegant mountains, grass valleys, deep gorges and lush greenery sprinkled with the Monsoon seasonal mist.



The railways are hoping nature lovers, those who undertake pilgrimage to world famous Kukke Subramanya Temple as well as regular commuters will patronise it.



Each Vistadome coach has a seating capacity of 44, with seats rotatable up to 180 degrees. Wide, large windows offer a clear close up view for the passengers. The Vistadome coaches have glass rooftops with anti-glare screens.



The coach is equipped with fire safety systems, LED display, oven, refrigerator, mini pantry, multi-tiered steel luggage shelves. The seats have foldable snack tables, similar to those in aircraft. The coaches are also equipped with a GPS-based public-address system and Braille signage to assist visually challenged passengers.



A lounge-like space is also provided at the far end of the coach with a large viewing window. Entertainment system integrated with digital display screens and speakers for music lovers. CCTV systems for onboard surveillance and coach interiors boast of aesthetically designed coach interiors and FRP modular toilets with pressurised flushing systems are installed.



State BJP unit chief and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel flagged off the train. The ticket price is fixed at Rs 1,395 for one-way journey, including GST.

