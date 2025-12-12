‘Volleyball Mahakumbh’ begins at KIIT

Bhubaneswar: The Kanya Kiran Women’s Volleyball Empowerment Initiative, being billed as the ‘Volleyball Mahakumbh’, a joint programme by KIIT–KISS and the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB), began here on Thursday.

The four-day event, scheduled from December 11–14, will train coaches, PE teachers and 500 participants from Odisha and more than 200 from India and abroad in volleyball techniques and structured skill development. The trained coaches in turn will prepare more than 50,000 volleyball players in their respective areas. The official inauguration will take place on Saturday.

International instructors John Kessel and Jana Kulan will lead on-court sessions, tactical modules, coach-development labs, and mass participation activities across over 40 outdoor and 4 indoor courts.

The initiative is part of KIIT and KISS’ broader outreach movement under the leadership of Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT, KISS, and KIMS.

Samanta has launched efforts such as the Kalinga Fellowship and Kanya Kiran, which highlights the idea of girls as rays of the sun — bringing light and hope to families and communities. The programme reflects the institutions’ commitment to create opportunities for girls across the globe through education, sports, and community engagement.

Through this collaboration, FIVB brings its technical knowledge and training methods to Odisha. FIVB president Fabio Azevedo has appreciated the initiative of KIIT and KISS and their consistent work in advancing women’s empowerment.

The initiative aims to show how participation in sports can support confidence-building, decision-making, teamwork, and inclusion among girls.

Kanya Kiran combines academic support, skill development, and international partnerships to reach students, staff, and girls from various districts — reinforcing KIIT and KISS’ focus on long-term empowerment. Samanta said, “Our partnership with FIVB brings volleyball expertise to Odisha, creating opportunities for thousands of girls and women to experiencethe sport’s potential. Sports development can act as a catalyst for social change, creating spaces where girls and women can learn, grow, and lead.”