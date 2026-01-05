Redmi Note 15 5G and Realme 16 Pro Series Set to Debut: What to Expect from 2026’s First Smartphone Launches

The new year has begun on a busy note for smartphone enthusiasts, with two major brands preparing to unveil their latest offerings. Redmi and Realme are both set to launch new devices on the same day, marking the first significant smartphone releases of 2026. Redmi will introduce the Redmi Note 15 5G, while Realme will take the wraps off its Realme 16 Pro series, which includes the Realme 16 Pro and Realme 16 Pro Plus.

Both launches are expected to generate strong interest, especially as they target different segments of the premium mid-range market. Ahead of the official announcements, here is a detailed look at what consumers can expect from these upcoming devices.

Redmi Note 15 5G: Slim design meets reliable performance

After more than a year-long gap, Redmi is ready to refresh its popular Note lineup with the Redmi Note 15 5G. This time, the company is placing a strong emphasis on design. The smartphone is just 7.35mm thick, making it one of the slimmest devices in its category. It features a curved 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering a smooth and immersive viewing experience.

On the back, the Redmi Note 15 5G adopts a large circular camera module, visually similar to the Redmi Note 14 Pro. The phone will launch in India with a 108-megapixel primary camera equipped with optical image stabilisation (OIS). Redmi is branding this camera setup as the ‘Masterpixel Edition.’

Powering the device is the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, paired with a 5,520mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. While official pricing has not yet been revealed, market rumours suggest the Redmi Note 15 5G could be priced under Rs 25,000, positioning it as a strong contender in the upper mid-range segment.

Alongside the smartphone, Redmi will also launch the Pad 2 Pro 5G in India. The tablet will offer a QHD+ display, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, and a large 12,000mAh battery.

Realme 16 Pro series: Camera-first premium approach

Realme’s new launches include the Realme 16 Pro and the Realme 16 Pro Plus, both designed with a clear focus on camera performance and premium aesthetics. Each model in the series features a 200-megapixel main camera sensor. The Pro Plus variant goes a step further by adding a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, appealing to photography enthusiasts.

The camera modules on both devices come with a metal finish, enhancing the premium look and feel. In terms of performance, the Realme 16 Pro Plus will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, while the Realme 16 Pro will run on MediaTek’s Dimensity 7000 series processor.

Battery life is another key highlight, with both phones housing massive 7,000 silicon-carbon batteries and supporting 80W fast charging. Although official prices have not been announced, leaks suggest the Realme 16 Pro could start above Rs 30,000, while the Pro Plus may be priced close to Rs 40,000.

Realme will also introduce the Realme Pad 3 in India. The tablet is expected to feature a 2.8K display, a 12,200mAh battery, and new AI-driven features, though full details remain under wraps.