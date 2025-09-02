'Vote Chori' Disclosures: After 'Atom bomb', Rahul warns of 'Hydrogen bomb'

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi warned the Bharatiya Janata Party of a new expose on alleged "vote chori" claims, vowing to drop a "hydrogen bomb" this time after Mahadevpura's "atom bomb."

Speaking at the concluding event of his 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Patna on Monday, the Congress leader also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he would not be able to "show his face to people after we bring hydrogen bomb of 'vote chori'."

The Congress leader, however, did not reveal which constituency he would target this time. "I want to tell the BJP people. Have you heard of anything bigger than an atom bomb, it is a hydrogen bomb.” “BJP people, be ready, a hydrogen bomb is coming. People are soon going to find out the reality of vote chori," Gandhi said. "In the coming time, I am guaranteeing you that after the hydrogen bomb (comes), Narendra Modi ji will not be able to show his face to the country," he added.

The Congress leader went on to claim that even in China and the US, people were demanding Modi to step down from the post over "vote chori" allegations. "Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod, Bihar mein naya naara chala hai (There is a new slogan in Bihar), 'Vote chor, gaddi chhodd'...Even in China and the US, people are saying 'Vote chor, gaddi Chhodd'" Rahul said. Cautioning the youth of the poll-bound Bihar, Gandhi said, "I want to tell the youth of Bihar, vote chori means 'chori of rights, chori of democracy, chori of employment'.