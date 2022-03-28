West Bengal Governor meets Amit Shah, briefs him on ground situation in the state

New Delhi: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and reportedly apprised him about the ground situation in the state.

Though the details of the meeting which was held at Shah's residence were not shared, but it is understood that the West Bengal Governor has updated the Home Minister about the situation after eight persons including three women and two children were burnt alive in Baguti village in West Bengal's Birbhum district on March 21.

He requested Shah for speedy investigation of the case, a source in the Ministry said.

WB Guv Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today called on the Union Home Minister @AmitShah at his residence in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/TSHwrcrP72 — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) March 28, 2022

Dhankhar has been critical of the Mamata Banerjee led state government in West Bengal and has been expressing his deep dissatisfaction over its working.

On March 24, Mamata Banerjee had visited Bogtui village where eight people were charred to death. The Trinamool Congress chief met the affected families and some villagers.

The case has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by the Calcutta High Court despite the state government strong plea to get the case investigated by the state police.

The West Bengal Assembly on Monday witnessed unruly scenes when a clash erupted on the floor of the House between legislators of the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Opposition BJP when the BJP demanded that Mamata Banerjee speak in the House on the state's law and order situation.