What Modi is saying is a lie
Kharge refutes PM’s ‘katta’ remark
New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday refuted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's
allegation that Rashtriya Janata Dal forced Congress to announce Tejashwi Yadav as Mahagathbandhan's pick for Bihar's chief minister's post.
"All of this is a lie. He has nothing else to say. I will answer this today in Bihar. What he is saying is a lie.
Nobody will tell someone else to make someone the CM at gunpoint,” Kharge said. “Congress has never done this. Modi ji is the PM of this country; his saying such things is laughable.
This shows his level,” he said, adding that Modi is making election speeches in Bihar.” Kharge’s remarks came after the PM on Sunday alleged that the RJD had ‘snatched’ the chief minister’s post from the Congress under pressure.