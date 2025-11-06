Why did Cong not flag flaws earlier: EC

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi’s vote manipulation charge is “unfounded” as no appeals were filed against the electoral rolls in Haryana, nor was any multiple voting flagged when it happened, Election Commission officials said on Wednesday.

The poll body officials were reacting to Gandhi’s claim that 25 lakh entries were “fake” and that the Haryana Assembly Polls last year were “stolen.” They also questioned why Congress’s booth agents did not flag voters who had cast multiple votes in the election in October 2024.

“Why were no claims and objections raised by INC’s Booth-Level Agents during revision to avoid multiple names?” an official said, countering Gandhi’s allegation.

Booth-level agents, or BLAs, are appointed by political parties to flag irregularities, if any, in electoral rolls. EC officials underlined that “zero appeals” were filed against electoral rolls and only 22 election petitions were currently pending in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

As many as 23 election petitions were filed, and one was later withdrawn. They said Gandhi has raised the issue of the Rai and Hodal assembly seats in Haryana.