Why no funds for Telangana, BRS asks Amit Shah

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has put up posters in Hyderabad on the eve of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the city, targeting the Centre for not releasing any funds to Telangana for celebrating National Integration Day.
"Modi Sarkar gives 300 crore for 60 years of Goa Liberation Day. 0 for Telangana National Integration Day," reads the poster.
"Amit Shah jim on Sep 17, Can you announce it for Telangana too?” it asked.
The posters have been put up at Secunderabad Parade Ground where Amit Shah will be attending the Telangana Liberation Day programme on Sunday.
The Centre is organising official celebrations for a second consecutive year.
Amit Shah will review a parade by the armed forces and will address the gathering.
It was on September 17, 1948 that erstwhile Hyderabad State was merged with the Indian Union.
BJP celebrates it as Telangana Liberation Day while BRS and other parties are celebrating it as national integration or unity day.