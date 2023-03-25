  • Menu
Widespread rain, thunderstorm expected to continue in Jammu and Kashmir

Rain lashed the plains as light snowfall occurred in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Rain lashed the plains as light snowfall occurred in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours, the Met Office said on Saturday.

Hill stations of Gulmarg and Sonamarg received fresh snowfall on Friday.

The Office said that widespread rain/thunderstorm is likely during the next 24 hours in the plains and light snowfall in the hills.

Srinagar recorded 5.8, Pahalgam minus 0.5 and Gulmarg minus 1 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Saturday.

Drass town in Ladakh region had minus 1.1, Kargil 0.2 and Leh minus 3.2 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu registered 13.2, Katra 10, Batote 3.5, Banihal 2.2 and Bhaderwah 3 as the minimum temperature.

