Will raise J-K statehood issue in INDIA bloc meet at Delhi on Wednesday: Farooq

Srinagar: Ruling National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah Wednesday said he would raise the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir issue in the meeting of INDIA bloc parties in Delhi the following day.

Farooq Abdullah was responding to a question about Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's letter on Tuesday to the presidents of 42 political parties, including Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, urging them to press the Centre to bring legislation in the ongoing Parliament session to restore statehood to J-K.

"I am going there myself tomorrow. A Congress leader has called all opposition leaders. I will raise this issue there and hope that they have stood with us before as well, and will stand with us in future also," Abdullah told reporters in Anantnag district in south Kashmir.

The NC chief also said the plea for the restoration of statehood to J-K is likely to be heard by the Supreme Court on Friday.

"The statehood case is being heard by the Supreme Court on (August) 8. So, let us wait and see what happens there," he added.

To a question about Mehbooba Mufti-led People's Democratic Party's (PDP's) criticism of the ruling party, the senior Abdullah said it is the PDP that brought "misfortune on us".

"They joined hands with the BJP. What will they tell us? Unfortunately, they are fooling the people. Article 370 and 35A would not have been abrogated had (former CM) Mufti (Mohammad Sayeed) accepted the support from the National Conference and the Congress.

"We had told him to take our support and we did not want any ministries. But they brought the BJP here and they are responsible. God has drowned them before and will drown them in the future as well," he added.