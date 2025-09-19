  • Menu
Will study implications: MEA
New Delhi: A day after Pakistan and Saudi Arabia formalised a defence alliance, India on Thursday said it will closely examine the potential impact of the agreement on its national security, as well as on broader regional and global stability.

The pact, titled the "Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement," was signed during Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif’s official visit to Riyadh, and is seen as a significant upgrade in military ties between the two nations.

