Will take back funds if you don’t vote for me

Mumbai: Independent MLA Ravi Rana, who represents the Badnera assembly constituency in Maharashtra’s Amravati district, has said he would take back the funds distributed to women under the ‘Ladki Bahin’ financial assistance scheme if they don’t vote for him in the upcoming state polls.



Rana, an ally of the Mahayuti government, made this comment during a public event in Amravati on Monday. But as he drew flak from the opposition parties over it, he claimed that he made the remark in jest.

Under the Eknath Shinde government’s flagship ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’, eligible women in the state will be given Rs 1,500 per month.

Rana said, “After elections, I will seek to increase the amount from Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000 (per month). I am your brother...But if you don’t give your blessing now, I will take back the Rs 1,500 from your bank accounts.”

Leader of opposition in the state assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, asked whether the money distributed under the scheme belonged to Rana, the chief minister or the deputy chief ministers.

“It has been proven now that the scheme was announced with an eye on elections,” he said.

NCP leader Supriya Sule said, “If women are threatened like this...Do it and then see what I will do.”

After the opposition targeted him over the remark, Rana on Tuesday said, “What I said was in humour. Women laughed when I said this. Opposition leaders unnecessarily made a hue and cry over it.”

Meanwhile, The Pune police have registered a case against an unidentified person in connection with the hacking of the WhatsApp account of NCP (SP) Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule, an official said on Tuesday.