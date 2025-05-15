Wo bewakoof hain: Naqvi condemns BJP minister’s remark

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday condemned Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah’s controversial remarks about Colonel Sofia Qureshi. Shah has sparked a major controversy with his objectionable comments on Tuesday that appeared to be directed at Colonel Qureshi, whom he tried to project as a “sister of terrorists”.

Commenting on Shah’s remarks, Naqvi said, “Wo bewakoof hain (He is a fool).” “Kuch log josh mein hosh khone ke aadi ban gaye hain (Some people have become habitual of losing sense in enthusiasm),” he added.

Terming the remarks “unacceptable and condemnable”, Naqvi said Shah has become a “laughing stock” by making such comments against Colonel Qureshi whose entire family remained committed to national security. The country salutes them for their nationalist resolve, he said.