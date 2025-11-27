  1. Home
Woman raped in UP’s Ballia

  • Created On:  27 Nov 2025 11:49 AM IST
Accused arrested after police encounter

Ballia: A 38-year-old woman was allegedly raped by an acquaintance here, police said on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Rajju Turha (32), was arrested following an encounter, during which he sustained a bullet injury in his left leg.According to police, Turha took the woman to a deserted spot around 9 pm on Tuesday where he allegedly raped her.

Acting on a complaint filed by the woman’s husband, the police launched a search for the accused. During patrolling, the police received information about the accused’s possible location near the Nagri Panchayat Bhawan.

When the police team tried to surround him, Turha allegedly opened fire at them with the intent to kill. The police retaliated in self-defence, injuring him in the left leg.

The accused was taken to a district hospital for treatment. A country-made pistol and cartridges were recovered from his possession, police said.

