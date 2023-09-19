Women Reservation Bill to Befool women-AAP

New Delhi: Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Tuesday alleged that the Women's Reservation Bill is a bill to befool women ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The bill has been named 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam'. Atishi, who holds the portfolio of women and child development, had said there is already reservation at the panchayat and municipality levels "but there has been no change in the lives of common women because of this". "Our request to the government will be to move beyond providing reservation just to elected representatives. We want that there should be 50 per cent reservation in all government jobs for women,"

Addressing a press conference, Atishi alleged that the BJP is not interested in the wellbeing and welfare of women. " She said the government on Tuesday introduced a constitutional amendment bill to reserve one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women, reviving a bill pending for 27 years for want of consensus among parties.

According to the bill, the reservation will come into effect after a delimitation exercise is undertaken and will continue for 15 years. Seats reserved for women will be rotated after each delimitation exercise. "Why have the provisions of delimitation and census been included? This means that women reservation won't be implemented ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls," said Atishi,

The AAP leader had said that it is not sufficient just to "provide reservation in Parliament, Vidhan Sabha, municipality and panchayat". AAP's Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha demanded immediate implementation of reservation for women.