YC workers stage shirtless protest

NEW DELHI: A group of Indian Youth Congress workers on Friday staged a dramatic ‘shirtless protest’ at an AI Impact Summit exhibition hall, walking around holding T-shirts with slogans against the government and the India-US trade deal printed on them, before being whisked away by security personnel.

A senior police officer said that around 10 people were detained when they were protesting at the AI Summit. “They were removed immediately and were taken to Tilak Marg police station. No one will be allowed to breach the law and order situation,” the officer said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party slammed the Congress for its youth wing workers’ protest, alleging that a “ruckus” was created at the venue to sabotage India’s global image at the behest of former party chief Rahul Gandhi.

The protesters marched inside Exhibition Hall No 5, wearing or holding white T-shirts with images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump printed on them, along with slogans such as “India-US Trade Deal”, “Epstein Files” and “PM is compromised”, soon resulting in a commotion.