Yogeshwar Dutt Asked Wrestlers To Focus On Practice

Yogeshwar Dutt, a former Olympic medal-winning wrestler from India, criticised the protesting wrestlers on Sunday, telling them to concentrate on their practise instead if protesting. According to him, the Delhi police had filed a FIR against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and they should focus on their practice.

Dutt, a member of the seven-person IOA committee looking into the wrestlers' charges of sexual harassment against the WFI president told that police will only take action when you disclose it to them. If one stays at home, they won't do it. He had previously advised them to submit it to the police if they wanted action.



He added that the committee was given the assignment to submit its findings following hearing from both sides. To punish the accused is not permitted. The court alone has the authority to sentence someone.

On Friday, the Delhi Police filed two FIRs against Singh in response to claims that she had harassed female wrestlers. The action comes six days after top national wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia protested by squatting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for the second time since January.

The wrestlers should have sought the IOA sooner rather than taking to the streets to protest the WFI and its leader, according to IOA president and former athlete PT Usha earlier this week.

Meanwhile, some athletes supported the protest and expressed the grief to as the athletes had made the country proud and are now suffering.