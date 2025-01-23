Yogi, Ministers take dip in Sangam

Mahakumbh Nagar: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with his Cabinet on Wednesday took a dip in the Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela.

The bathed around 2.15 pm after the Cabinet meet here to discuss policies.

The ministers also engaged in some light-hearted, celebratory moments of camaraderie in the sacred waters.

CM Adityanath was surrounded by his Cabinet colleagues, who splashed wa-ter on him together as the entourage bathed amid high security.

Adityanath was joined by Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Minister of State for Minority Welfare, Muslim Waqf and Haj Danish Azad Ansari, Minister Ashish Patel of ally Apna Dal (S) and Baldev Singh Aulakh, the only Sikh face of the Adityanath government, among others. Fisheries Minister Sanjay Nishad of ally Nishad Party also joined them.

The CM highlighted the wide range of topics discussed at the meeting, includ-ing policy matters on incentives in aerospace and defence sectors, and infra-structure development and specific issues related to Prayagraj. He also an-nounced construction of three new medical colleges in Baghpat, Hathras and Kasganj districts. One of the major announcements was related to the state’s aerospace and defence policies, which, he said, was initially implemented in 2018, has completed five years and will now be revamped. “The revised policy will include new incentives to attract large investments into the sector,” Ad-ityanath said.

The cabinet meeting comes on a day that also marked the first anniversary of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol at the Ram temple in Ayodhya and ahead of the February 5 Milkipur bypoll. Adityanath said the cab-inet also discussed the distribution of incentives under the Foreign Direct In-vestment (FDI) and Fortune 500 investments made in Uttar Pradesh. “New in-vestment proposals were presented, and Letters of Intent (LOIs) will be is-sued.

Among the key investments, a Rs 10,000 crore investment in Mirzapur and additional proposals in Moradabad were discussed. There are two more such projects,” he said. Additionally, the chief minister shared details of a scheme to provide smartphones and tablets to youths in the state. The government has allocated funds for this programme and it is expected to roll out in the coming months, he said. After the cabinet meeting held at the Triveni complex located in Arail of Mahakumbh Nagar, Adityanath said the construction of two new bridges in Prayagraj was approved at the meeting. Another important decision was the establishment of a medical college in Balrampur, which will be named after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The KGMU Lucknow’s Satel-lite Centre in Balrampur will be converted into a medical college, and it is set to begin operations in the next academic session, he said. The cabinet also approved the construction of three new medical colleges in Baghpat, Hathras and Kasganj districts under the public-private partnership (PPP) model. In col-laboration with Tata Technologies, the state government has also decided to establish 62 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and five Centres of Innovation, Invention, Incubation, and Training.

This initiative aims to provide modern ed-ucation and skill development to the youth of UP through a hub-and spoke model.