Yogi recalls Guru Gobind’s sacrifices

Lucknow : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj is a towering figure in history, the son of a martyred father and the father of martyred sons. He made the remark while participating in the Prakash Parv celebrations of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji at DAV College here on Monday.

He said, “At that time, Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj encouraged Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Maharaj, emphasizing that the nation and religion were in peril. He explained that the sacrifice of a great soul would unmask those heretics intent on destroying the country and its faith, inspiring the nation to rise against them. ‘Who could be more fitting than you for such a supreme sacrifice?’ he asked.”

During the event, he interacted with children at the gathering, checked their well-being, and distributed toffees and chocolates. Reflecting on the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s four Sahibzadas (Baba Ajit Singh, Baba Jujhar Singh, Baba Zorawar Singh, and Baba Fateh Singh) and the sacrifices of Maa Gujri, he highlighted how the nation pays tribute to them every year on December 26-27.