Yogi: Rs. 40 lakh cr ‘investment’ shows growing interest in UP

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the investment proposals worth Rs 40 lakh crore received during last year’s Global Investors Summit bear testimony to the growing interest of investors from across the globe in the state.

These proposals not only signify the state’s progress but also narrate its transformative development journey, reflect the state’s progress and tell the story of its development journey, he said while speaking at an event here. “Over the past seven years, Uttar Pradesh has seen major changes that have improved its reputation both in India and around the world. As a result, investors from across the globe are now drawn to invest in the state.

He said earlier (before BJP came to power), the state was struggling with a damaged reputation. "The state was known for riots, criminal gangs, political corruption, and governance issues. This led to a crisis for young people who faced a lack of jobs, respect, and security. Festivals and celebrations were marked by fear, with residents worried about violence. "Today, however, the state is free from riots and lawlessness.

Previously, investors hesitated to invest in UP and those who did often sought ways to leave. Now the state has created a safe and stable environment that attracts businesses and provides new opportunities for its youth,” Adityanath noted.