Yogi stresses on need to accelerate research, innovation in farming

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday underlined the urgent need to enhance research and innovation in the agriculture sector as he highlighted the state’s rich natural resources and a robust network of agricultural institutions.

Speaking at the 36th Foundation Day of the Uttar Pradesh Council of Agricultural Research and a national seminar in Lucknow, the Chief Minister said, “Nature and God have been kind to Uttar Pradesh -- we have vast fertile land, abundant water resources, and over 86 per cent of cultivable land is irrigated. Yet, our research outcomes and their implementation remain limited.” He pointed out that only 25-30 per cent of farmers in the state are currently able to apply scientific research effectively in their fields, which he described as a concerning statistic given the state’s agricultural potential.

“With just 11 per cent of the country’s agricultural land, Uttar Pradesh produces over 20 per cent of India’s total foodgrain output. But I firmly believe that if we fully utilise our land, water, and research capabilities, we can triple our current productivity,” he said.

Adityanath called for a focused and sustained push toward agricultural research and innovation to realise this potential. He reminded the audience, which included scientists and researchers, that “nations that have invested in R&D have progressed the most -- whether it’s in space science, IT, or atomic research.” He stressed that Uttar Pradesh has the capacity not only to feed the country but to contribute significantly to global food security, especially in sectors like horticulture and vegetables.

Highlighting the mismatch between foreign solutions and local needs, he said, “What works for Europe may not work for India. We need research tailored to our soil, climate and environment.”

CM Adityanath said over 15 agricultural research institutions, along with 89 Agri Science centres and several state and central agricultural universities, are already working in the state, but the pace of progress must accelerate.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a developed country by 2047, the Chief Minister said, “States must play their part.

Uttar Pradesh must aim to become a USD 1 trillion economy, and we have set short-term, medium-term, and long-term goals accordingly.” He added that the state’s Vision 2047 blueprint includes not just agriculture, but also improvements in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and per capita income. He emphasized that public trust and participation will come only when short- and medium-term goals are also clearly articulated and achieved. The Chief Minister urged all state agricultural universities, research councils, and science centres to initiate concrete steps in research, development, and innovation aligned with the specific needs of the region. “The time has come for Uttar Pradesh to lead the nation in agricultural advancement through science and strategy,” he said.