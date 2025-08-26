YouTuber’s dreams swept away at waterfall

Berhampur: What began as a journey of passion and creativity turned into a desperate battle with nature’s fury. The search continues for 22-year-old YouTuber Sagar Tudu of Berhampur, who was swept away by a sudden surge of water at Duduma waterfall in Koraput while filming reels for his channel.

Authorities from the local police, fire services and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) have launched relentless search operations, even as anxious family members and friends cling to hope for his safe return.

The tragedy struck on Saturday afternoon when Sagar, accompanied by his friend Abhijit Behera, was capturing drone footage while standing on a slippery rock amid the waterfall’s stream. Despite warnings from companions, he continued filming, unaware that the sudden release of 2,000 cusecs of water from Machkund dam—following heavy rains in the Lamtaput region—would unleash a torrent trapping him.

In a heart-stopping moment, captured in a viral video, fellow tourists tried to rescue him with ropes, but the powerful current overwhelmed every effort. “I begged him to throw away the equipment and return to safety.

He threw the camera, but before he could move, the waters engulfed him,” recalled a shaken Abhijit.

This is the second such incident at Duduma falls in recent months, prompting renewed calls for stricter safety measures and robust alert systems at popular tourist sites. Experts stress the urgent need for caution, especially during the monsoon season, when dam releases and flash floods can turn scenic beauty into deadly traps.

For now, the valley echoes with prayers as search teams battle time and turbulent waters, while a young creator’s dream journey hangs between despair and hope.