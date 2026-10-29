15 States display crafts at Pallishree Mela

Dhenkanalz; Artisans from 15 States are showcasing traditional crafts at the national Pallishree Mela 2026, which opened on Monday evening in Dhenkanal. State Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra inaugurated the seven-day exhibition at Mahisapat Pallishree Mela ground.

Speaking at the inaugural function, Patra emphasised the ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative, urging the public to support regional products, handicrafts, and cottage industries. “We must give priority to buying from local entrepreneurs,” he stressed. Ahead of the main ceremony, he also opened a dedicated handicraft market store near the Zilla Parishad office.

The Mela is jointly organised by Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) and Dhenkanal district administration, and it will run until November 1 with backing from the Panchayati Raj, Handicrafts and Cottage Industries, Mission Shakti, and Textiles departments.

This year’s exhibition features 658 participants representing 15 States and 30 districts of Odisha, including 352 self-help groups and institutions. Visitors can explore 275 exhibition and sales stalls, alongside 33 food stalls that feature five dedicated Subhadra Shakti outlets.

Featured items include Pochampally handlooms from Telangana, bamboo crafts from Assam and West Bengal, Mysore sandalwood incense from Karnataka, and traditional woollen and handloom products from Manipur, Tamil Nadu, and Jammu & Kashmir.

The Mission Producers Federation—a women-led organisation—is drawing large crowds of festive shoppers with its popular tea masala and wide variety of pickles.

The fair runs alongside Dhenkanal’s 10-day Gajalaxmi Puja, which began on October 25.