- Kriti Sanon stuns in black lehenga
- Avengers: Doomsday gets special Diwali surprise for fans in India
- ‘Oh My God’ elevates the love quotient in ‘Donga Naa Koduku’
- ‘Hushaaru 2’ teaser unveiled; this time it’s tequila business
- Divya Dutta says OTT has opened doors to powerful lead roles for women over 40
- Madhoo urges people to spare animals the trauma of firecrackers this Diwali
- Fasting, fatigue and festivities: Can gentle yoga help women feel more balanced on Karwa Chauth?
- Are students learning to think, or just learning to score?
Maintain election expenditure accurately
Nellore: Election Expenditure Observer (EEO) V Saibabu has directed officials to ensure that election expenditure details of candidates contesting local body elections are maintained accurately and in accordance with prescribed rules.
He visited Zilla Parishad Office in Nellore on Wednesday and reviewed procedures for monitoring election expenditure in ZPTC and MPTC elections. He explained to officials the reports they were required to submit regarding election expenditure and the expenditure statements to be furnished by the contesting candidates.
The EEO instructed officials to ensure that all election-related expenditure is properly recorded as per the prescribed guidelines of Election Commission of India and that the required statements are submitted within the stipulated deadlines.
ZP Chief Executive Officer Madhusudhan, Deputy CEO Brahmaiah, District Cooperative Officer B Gurappa, District Audit Officer D Simhadri, nodal officers, members of election expenditure monitoring teams and other officials participated in the meeting.
Cyclone Arnab devastates AP coast
MPTC, ZPTC polls rescheduled to Nov 5
PM Asks AP CS to Expedite Land Acquisition of Errupalem-Amravati-Namburu Railway Line
Internet, mobile networks hit slow lane
IMD Warns of Flash Flood Risk in 13 AP Districts
El Niño Threat: Telangana CM Orders Treated Water Use to Conserve Drinking Water