Maintain election expenditure accurately

Nellore: Election Expenditure Observer (EEO) V Saibabu has directed officials to ensure that election expenditure details of candidates contesting local body elections are maintained accurately and in accordance with prescribed rules.

He visited Zilla Parishad Office in Nellore on Wednesday and reviewed procedures for monitoring election expenditure in ZPTC and MPTC elections. He explained to officials the reports they were required to submit regarding election expenditure and the expenditure statements to be furnished by the contesting candidates.

The EEO instructed officials to ensure that all election-related expenditure is properly recorded as per the prescribed guidelines of Election Commission of India and that the required statements are submitted within the stipulated deadlines.

ZP Chief Executive Officer Madhusudhan, Deputy CEO Brahmaiah, District Cooperative Officer B Gurappa, District Audit Officer D Simhadri, nodal officers, members of election expenditure monitoring teams and other officials participated in the meeting.