Just In
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
  5. Nellore
News

Maintain election expenditure accurately

EEO V Saibabu addressing officials at ZP office in Nellore on Wednesday
X

EEO V Saibabu addressing officials at ZP office in Nellore on Wednesday

Font size
FOLLOW ON Google News

Nellore: Election Expenditure Observer (EEO) V Saibabu has directed officials to ensure that election expenditure details of candidates contesting local body elections are maintained accurately and in accordance with prescribed rules.

He visited Zilla Parishad Office in Nellore on Wednesday and reviewed procedures for monitoring election expenditure in ZPTC and MPTC elections. He explained to officials the reports they were required to submit regarding election expenditure and the expenditure statements to be furnished by the contesting candidates.

The EEO instructed officials to ensure that all election-related expenditure is properly recorded as per the prescribed guidelines of Election Commission of India and that the required statements are submitted within the stipulated deadlines.

ZP Chief Executive Officer Madhusudhan, Deputy CEO Brahmaiah, District Cooperative Officer B Gurappa, District Audit Officer D Simhadri, nodal officers, members of election expenditure monitoring teams and other officials participated in the meeting.

M Srinivasa Rao
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

M Srinivasa Rao

M Srinivasa Rao[email protected]

M Srinivasa Rao is Staff Reporter for SPSR Nellore District for The Hans India. A seasoned journalist with over 32 years of experience in both English and Telugu journalism. Throughout his career, he has worked with leading Telugu dailies, including Udayam, Andhra Jyothi, and Andhra Prabha, as well as prominent English newspapers such as The Indian Express. He began his journalistic career with Udayam in Tirupati, Chittoor district, where he worked from 1990 to 1992. He then served with Andhra Jyothi and Andhra Prabha in SPSR Nellore district from 1992 to 2006. From 2007 to 2016, he worked as a Staff Reporter for The Indian Express in SPSR Nellore district. Between 2016 and 2019, he was associated with The Hans India in YSR Kadapa district. Over the course of his three-decade-long career, Srinivasa Rao has extensively covered a wide range of beats, with particular expertise in social, economic, crime, and political affairs. He is passionate about reporting on current issues that have a significant impact on society and public life. He graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) degree from Sri Venkateswara University in 1985.

Tags

V SaibabuNellore Election ExpenditureZPTC MPTC PollsZilla Parishad NelloreElection Expenditure Observer
Next Story

Latest News

More

Top Stories

More
Share it
X