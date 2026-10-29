6,170 people evacuated in Ganjam

Brahmapur: Ganjam district has maintained zero human casualty amid the impact of cyclone Arnab, with the district administration mobilising emergency response teams, evacuating 6,170 people to 177 safe shelters and intensifying precautionary measures to protect vulnerable communities. With coastal safety, reservoir monitoring, urban drainage clearance and essential supply arrangements in focus, the administration has placed all departments on high alert.

Free kitchens have been opened at all 177 shelters, while round-the-clock control rooms are functioning in district-level offices to coordinate emergency response, said Ganjam Collector Keerthi Vasan. Three ODRAF teams have been deployed at Brahmapur, Patrapur and Bhanjanagar, while two NDRF teams are stationed at Brahmapur and Asika.In addition, 24 Fire Service units equipped with power cutters and four motorised boats of the Special Relief Commissioner have been positioned for rescue and relief operations. All reservoirs were below the danger level as of October 28, but Baghalati reservoir has emerged as a key monitoring point following an inflow of 500 cumecs and a discharge of 200 cumecs of water. Officials are closely tracking reservoir levels, rainfall forecasts and downstream conditions amid the possibility of a further rise in water levels.

The administration has completed stormwater drain clearance at Gopalpur Junction and intensified desilting and obstruction removal at Khodasingi Bridge, Banchadeinagar, Burkudi, Bhakta Salabeg Nagar, Roland College, Kalinga Nagar and Bhabinipur near Narasingh Temple to reduce the risk of urban waterlogging.

Demonstrating commitment to last-mile relief, the Block Development Officer and the Tahasildar of Polasara, along with their team, trekked 3 km through difficult terrain to reach Palaba and Chanchera villages under Gochhabadi Gram Panchayat, where motorable roads are unavailable. They distributed essential food supplies and facilitated the safe evacuation of residents to shelters at the foothills.

Meanwhile, State Road and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena reviewed the district’s emergency preparedness with officials and directed them to ensure adequate food, sanitation and other essential facilities at relief shelters.