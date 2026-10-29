Liquor shops to remain closed 48 hours prior to GVMC polls

Visakhapatnam: In view of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) polls scheduled for November 1, liquor sales have been prohibited in Visakhapatnam 48 hours prior.

District Collector and District Election Officer M Abhishikth Kishore issued orders to the concerned authorities to this effect.

As part of implementing the Model Code of Conduct, liquor shop managements are directed to remain closed for 48 hours before polling.

The orders will apply to all liquor shops that are within the GVMC limits. According to officials, liquor sales will be prohibited from 5 p.m. on October 30 until 5 p.m. on November 1.

Similarly, due to the vote counting scheduled for November 3, liquor sales will remain prohibited from 8 a.m. until the counting process gets completed.Officials informed that these measures will ensure peaceful and transparent conduct of the elections and prevent any untoward incidents.