- UN chief saddened by Spain train accident
- Nitin Nabin to chair key meeting of BJP's General Secretaries today
- Maoist influence on the wane: Security expert
- Court gags Congress MLCs over KTR defamation row
- Jayesh Ranjan shifted from MA&UD, Navin Mittal shifted out of Energy Dept
- Hyderabad traffic police lay down safety rules for TGSRTC drivers
- HYDRAA clears Muski lake debris, fences boundaries
- Kondareddypally to become 100 pc solar powered village
Liquor shops to remain closed 48 hours prior to GVMC polls
Visakhapatnam: In view of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) polls scheduled for November 1, liquor sales have been prohibited in Visakhapatnam 48 hours prior.
District Collector and District Election Officer M Abhishikth Kishore issued orders to the concerned authorities to this effect.
As part of implementing the Model Code of Conduct, liquor shop managements are directed to remain closed for 48 hours before polling.
The orders will apply to all liquor shops that are within the GVMC limits. According to officials, liquor sales will be prohibited from 5 p.m. on October 30 until 5 p.m. on November 1.
Similarly, due to the vote counting scheduled for November 3, liquor sales will remain prohibited from 8 a.m. until the counting process gets completed.Officials informed that these measures will ensure peaceful and transparent conduct of the elections and prevent any untoward incidents.
CM Revanth Reddy nudges officials to prevent water crisis in Hyderabad
Rice prices hit century in Telangana
Telangana districts see spells of rains, courtesy Arnab
Cyclone Arnab devastates AP coast
MPTC, ZPTC polls rescheduled to Nov 5
PM Asks AP CS to Expedite Land Acquisition of Errupalem-Amravati-Namburu Railway Line