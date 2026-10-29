Railway Minister reviews cyclone’s ground situation in a virtual mode

Visakhapatnam: Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed the ground situation and operational preparedness following Cyclone Arnab with senior Railway officials in a virtual mode on Wednesday.

The Railway Minister reviewed safety arrangements, precautionary measures, restoration readiness and steps being taken to ensure safe and smooth train operations.

In anticipation of Cyclone Arnab’s landfall, comprehensive safety protocols and rapid-response mechanisms were put in place, particularly across the Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam divisions. War rooms are functioning around the clock at Railway Board, zonal and divisional levels to facilitate real-time monitoring, effective coordination and prompt decision-making.

Approximately 600-km of railway track is under close surveillance, with special attention to vulnerable sections, bridges and other critical railway infrastructure. Relief wagons equipped with essential repair and restoration materials have been strategically stationed at Krishna Canal, Bitragunta, Mamidipudi, Visakhapatnam, Palasa and Ponduru.

Wind speeds and water levels are being monitored on an hourly basis, while senior railway officials are stationed at critical locations to supervise precautionary and restoration measures. Close coordination is being maintained with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Management Authorities to ensure an integrated and effective emergency response.

General Manager of South Coast Railway Sandeep Mathur is closely monitoring the evolving weather situation regarding Cyclone Arnab from the war room. He directed officials to remain on high alert around the clock to ensure the safety of passengers and train operations.