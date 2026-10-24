CM Mohan Charan Majhi talks steel plant with POSCO, JSW

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday held discussions with top executives of South Korean steel major POSCO and domestic steelmaker JSW Group on the proposed 6 MTPA greenfield steel plant in the State.The meeting took place in Mumbai, where Majhi is visiting to attend the India Chem 2026 conclave.

POSCO India head S L Chun, the company’s Mumbai office Managing Director Jacy Kim, and JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal attended the meeting.

The discussions focused on industrial development, capital investment and employment generation in Odisha, according to a statement by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

“Odisha is a favourable destination for industrialisation and investment. Our government is committed to providing investors with the necessary support, facilities and a conducive environment. Our goal is to attract more investment into the State, create new employment opportunities for the youth and further accelerate economic development,” Majhi said. A senior official said the discussions with POSCO and JSW marked a step towards advancing the State’s industrial potential and were expected to yield positive outcomes. The proposed 6-million-tonne-per-annum (MTPA) steel plant between POSCO and JSW will be capable of manufacturing high-grade flat steel products for the automobile industry and other applications once the plant is commissioned.

Majhi also met officials of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) to discuss investment opportunities in the State.

He visited an L&T facility and reviewed major projects and milestone works completed by the company.L&T Chairman and Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan briefed the Chief Minister on the company’s global presence, operations and business model.