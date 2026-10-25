IMD forecast raises alert in Rayagada

Rayagada: Rayagada District Collector Ashutosh Kulkarni chaired a virtual emergency preparedness meeting on Saturday to assess readiness for a looming cyclone. Emphasising the safety of citizens, Kulkarni directed all departments to remain on high alert and implement pre-emptive measures to protect public life and property.

The administration reviewed the weather system’s potential to intensify into a Category 3 cyclone with winds of 150–200 kmph.Emphasising close monitoring, timely warnings, and coordinated emergency responses, officialsnoted that the final track and intensity depend on official meteorological updates.

The Collector directed officials to prepare rainfall situation reports every two hours and ensure that verified warnings reach the public without delay. Control rooms are to remain operational in all blocks, while officials and staff have been directed to remain available for emergency duties. Vulnerable villages and previously identified damage-prone locations are to receive priority attention.

The administration has kept 84 temporary shelters and three permanent multipurpose flood shelters ready for use.

Three powerboats have also been arranged in Kalyansinghpur, Gudari and Gunupur to support evacuation where necessary. Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), Fire Services and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams may be deployed in Rayagada, Gunupur and Bissamcuttack for rescue operations, depending on the situation.

Health facilities have been instructed to stock essential emergency medicines, including anti-snake venom, maintain control rooms and ensure backup power arrangements. Pregnant women expected to deliver in the coming weeks are to be shifted to Maa Gruha facilities in advance wherever required, reducing the risks associated with possible disruption of transport and healthcare services.

The administration has also directed urban local bodies to clear drains and maintain sanitation, while officials have been asked to monitor river and reservoir levels and report any approach towards danger marks. Emphasising interdepartmental coordination, the Collector urged residents not to panic but to remain vigilant and follow official advisories.

The administration said its preparedness measures were aimed at ensuring a timely response to emergencies and minimising potential loss of life and property. Residents can contact the District Emergency Operation Centre for cyclone-related information and assistance at 06856-224082, 06856-224062 or toll-free number 1077.