10-Year-Old Keralan Girl Sea Record By Remaining Afloat In Periyar For 3.5 Hours

A 10-year-old from Aluva named Avantika Chandranhas been doing it nonstop for three and a half hours. 30 feet was the depth. According to Avantika's mother Dr. Chitra Bose, she acted quite bravely by staying floating in the river's strong undercurrents without any safety equipment. She said that the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records had recognised the accomplishment.

Dr Chitra said that the first swimming lessons for Avantika were on March 28 of this year. Malavika, her older sister, had previously successfully navigated the Periyar after getting instruction from Saji Valassery, a trainer of numerous disabled individuals.

She added on May 14, Avantika swam 780 metres across the river, but she desired to accomplish more. Newspaper articles of children drowning moved Avantika. She continued that she wanted to demonstrate that people can save their own lives by learning to swim and, more crucially, by applying the method of staying afloat. Her daughters have participated in a variety of contests. Avantika also has training in elocution, recitation, kathaprasangam, and karate.