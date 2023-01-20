115-Year-Old Spanish Woman Became Inspiration As She Never Got Hospitalized 

The oldest living person in the world, according to Guinness World Records, is a Spanish great-grandmother who was born in the US. After conducting a verification process and interviewing Maria Branyas Morera's relatives, the record-keeping organisation announced this information on the 115-year-old on Wednesday.



After 118-year-old French nun Lucile Randon passed away the previous day, she was given this title. Morera, who has spent the last 20 years living in the village of Olot in northeastern Spain, has endured the two World Wars, the 1918 influenza pandemic, the 1936 Spanish Civil War, and Covid-19. The fact that she has never broken a bone, been hospitalized, or experienced pain is more amazing. She keeps up her healthy lifestyle.

The day after her family arrived in America from Mexico, on March 4, 1907, Morera was born in San Francisco. The entire family made the decision to return to their native Spain in 1915, but the ongoing World War I made their transatlantic travel by ship more challenging.

Not only this, she was also infected by covid. Morera contracted Covid-19 just a few weeks after celebrating her 113th birthday; she was confined to her room at the care facility in Olot but totally recovered.