45-Year-Old Woman Established Guinness World Record By Becoming The Fastest Female To Cycle Solo
Preeti Maske, a cyclist from Pune in Maharashtra, set a new Guinness World Record by cycling solo from Leh to Manali in the shortest amount of time. Preeti, who set off on her adventure from Leh to Manali on June 22, travelled more than 430 kilometres and arrived at her destination on June 25 in roughly 55 hours and 13 minutes.
Preeti had 60 hours to finish her trek according to the Guinness World Record. Brigadier Gaurav Karki, the chief engineer of the Border Roads Organization (BRO), officially began her record-breaking voyage on June 22 in Leh, and Colonel Shabarish Vachali, the commanding officer of the 38 Border Roads Task Force of the BRO, welcomed her on June 24 in Manali. Preeti posted a message on Instagram about this incredible accomplishment.