45-Year-Old Woman Established Guinness World Record By Becoming The Fastest Female To Cycle Solo

Preeti Maske, a cyclist from Pune in Maharashtra, set a new Guinness World Record by cycling solo from Leh to Manali in the shortest amount of time. Preeti, who set off on her adventure from Leh to Manali on June 22, travelled more than 430 kilometres and arrived at her destination on June 25 in roughly 55 hours and 13 minutes.



Preeti had 60 hours to finish her trek according to the Guinness World Record. Brigadier Gaurav Karki, the chief engineer of the Border Roads Organization (BRO), officially began her record-breaking voyage on June 22 in Leh, and Colonel Shabarish Vachali, the commanding officer of the 38 Border Roads Task Force of the BRO, welcomed her on June 24 in Manali. Preeti posted a message on Instagram about this incredible accomplishment.



Meanwhile, after taking up cycling in 2017, 45-year-old Preeti, a mother of two, has broken and set a number of other milestones to inscribe her name in the annals of history.

The Kashmir to Kanyakumari Cycling Expedition was finished in 17 days and 17 hours in December 2019 by a cyclist from Pune and two other participants. The trio achieved a group world record for the quickest completion by cycling 3,773 kilometres.

Preeti became the only woman cyclist to successfully accomplish this route when she cycled from Nashik, Maharashtra, to Amritsar, Punjab, in the same month of that year. The distance is 1,600 km, and it takes just five days and five hours.

Furthermore, the 45-year-old cyclist completed the Golden Quadrilateral, a 6,000 km cycle route connecting Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkatta, Delhi, and Mumbai, in 24 days and 6 hours in March 2021.