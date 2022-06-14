70-Year-Old Elephant With Longest Tusks In Asia Dies

The death of Bhogeshwara, the 70-year-old Asian elephant with the longest tusks, has being mourned by wildlife enthusiasts. Animal lovers' obituaries and memories have inundated social media.



On June 11, Bhogeshwara, the magnificent elephant, was discovered dead near the Kabini reservoir in the Bandipur-Nagarhole Reserve Forest. Mr. Kabini was his name. The elephant was the focus of all tourists' attention because it possessed the continent's longest tusks.



The forest department is considering making Bhogeshwara the symbol of elephant conservation and protection. The department is also considering securing permission to keep its tusks on display at the museum.

His tusks were 2.54 metres (8 feet) long on one side and 2.34 metres on the other (7.5 feet). Both tusks were almost touching the ground, and it was a sight to behold as they roamed through the dense jungle. The elephant was given the name Bhogeshwara because it was frequently seen around the Bhogeshwara camp, which is located near the Kabini backwaters.

His body was discovered in the D.B.Kuppe Forest Range in the H.D.Kote taluk of the Mysuru district by forest officers. Mysuru's Regional Forensic Science Laboratory has received the viscera samples. There was no foul play and it was a natural death.