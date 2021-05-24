 After Being Informed By An Advocate, A Woman Rescued By The Railway Officials

On Saturday evening, a woman who had been lying abandonedly for three days in the KSR train station was rescued by railway officials and personnel after an advocate notified them of her situation.



From Thursday to Friday, Advocate M Sridharan, who was passing through the back entrance of the train station, observed her near the ticket booking office for three days in a row.

He went through this route every day at 5 p.m. to pick up his sister, who works as a doctor at the Railway Hospital. He witnessed the woman lying in the rain for two days and another day surrounded by flies. Despite the presence of auto-rickshaw drivers, no one seemed willing to assist. He was feeling hesitant to approach her but was also desperate to help her.

Later, she was rescued and admitted to KC General Hospital by the Government Railway Police (GRP).

Sridharan finds out the Divisional Railway Manager's phone number from online sources, as well as the Railway Protection Force's phone number (RPF). On Saturday, he sent them both a message about her. He received a prompt answer, and someone was dispatched to the location.

Shankarappa, an Assistant Sub Inspector with the RPF, who arrived on the scene, stated that she was really weak and could not get up. They offered her water, which she drank but was not able to eat. She uttered a few Hindi words. Their doctor, who was treating her inside the station until the ambulance arrived, and her pulse was very weak and she had low blood sugar as well.

DRM A K Verma said that they are grateful to the guy who told us about the incident about the worrisome situation of the woman and also stated that they were able to assist her in less than 15 minutes.

Later, it was known that her relatives had left her at the station's back entrance because they feared getting infected as they thought she was COVID positive.









