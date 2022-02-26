Auto Drag Race Caught on Camera: Hyderabad Police, Look for Violators

Several autos in Telangana, Hyderabad were caught on camera, they were taking part in an auto drag race this Thursday night. Locals have demanded police to undertake necessary action, the police have been looking for the violators.

The drag race took place between Santosh Nagar Pisal Banda Crossroad to Chandrayangutta crossroad in the south zone of the city.

This entire incident was caught on camera and it video has gone viral.









In the video, we can witness as to how, negligently driving on the road.

Locals have made claims that, these type of auto races are organized each night, thus creating chaos on the roads. It was also alleged, betting also does take place, when such races happen.

People belonging to neighboring areas have demanded, police must crackdown on the violators. The police have taken the cognizance of the entire issue and it has began looking for the violators.

In this above scenario's, we can clearly see negligence driving and irresponsible behavior of the people who are participating in this type of race, not only they have put their lives in risk, they are also putting other's lives in danger.