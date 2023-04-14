'Bihu' Performance In Assam Created A New Guinness World Record

Bihu- the traditional festival of Assam, India, has created a new Guinness World Record by gathering 11,304 dancers, drummers to perform the folk dance form of Bihu. With "the largest Bihu performance" ever held in one location, Assam made history on Thursday, bringing the ancient dance genre to a wider audience. The Guinness World Record was established at Guwahati's Sarusajai Stadium. Bihu Dance was performed by 11304 traditional dancers in front of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. Together with the dancers, more than 2,500 drummers also performed. Bihu made his way into the Guinness Book of World Records with this act. The achievement has brought recognition to Assam's rich cultural heritage, and it is hoped that it will continue to inspire people worldwide to celebrate their traditions and cultures.

The performance by Bihu broke two world records. The first record was set for the biggest traditional dance, while the second one was set for the biggest ensemble of musical instruments.The state's culture department is said to have covered the event's expenses.

In order to add "Bihu" to the Guinness World Records, the Assam government took the initiative.The Assam government planned the event with the intention of highlighting the state's rich cultural history.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will spend the entire day in Guwahati. The "Bihu" dance will be performed by the performers in front of the prime minister. In his presence, the Guinness certificates will be presented.

The new Guinness World Record has put Bihu on the world map, underlining the cultural significance of the festival, which is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour across Assam. The achievement has also highlighted the rich and vibrant cultural heritage of the state, which is home to diverse tribes and communities.

Meanwhile, Bihu is a three-part festival that marks the agricultural cycle of Assam. It is celebrated in three parts, Bohag or Rongali Bihu in April, Magh or Bhogali Bihu in January and Kati or Kongali Bihu in October. The festival is characterized by traditional songs and dances, which are performed by men and women dressed in traditional outfits.

The historic event has showcased the unity and sense of community among the people of Assam. It has brought together people of different ages and backgrounds, highlighting the importance of diversity and inclusivity. The achievement has set a new benchmark for cultural festivals around the world, inspiring people to cherish and promote their cultural heritage.