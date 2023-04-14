'Bihu' Performance In Assam Created A New Guinness World Record
Bihu- the traditional festival of Assam, India, has created a new Guinness World Record by gathering 11,304 dancers, drummers to perform the folk dance form of Bihu. With "the largest Bihu performance" ever held in one location, Assam made history on Thursday, bringing the ancient dance genre to a wider audience. The Guinness World Record was established at Guwahati's Sarusajai Stadium. Bihu Dance was performed by 11304 traditional dancers in front of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. Together with the dancers, more than 2,500 drummers also performed. Bihu made his way into the Guinness Book of World Records with this act. The achievement has brought recognition to Assam's rich cultural heritage, and it is hoped that it will continue to inspire people worldwide to celebrate their traditions and cultures.