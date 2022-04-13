Blind Man Achieved Guinness World Record For 'Fastest Speed For A Car Driven Blindfolded'

The Guinness World Records title for "Fastest Speed for a Car Driven Blindfolded" was acquired by a race car driver who was blinded in an accident ten years ago.

Dan Parker made history when he drove his customised Corvette on the runway at Spaceport America at a speed of 339.64 km/h. His car has a cutting-edge aural guiding system that is tailored to his exact requirements.

Parker was blinded in a life-changing event ten years ago. He set the record on the tenth anniversary of his being blinded in a racing accident. The effort was undertaken as part of the National Federation of the Blind's (NFB) Blind Driver Challenge's acceleration. The campaign aims to raise awareness about the need of breaking down obstacles to mobility and to showcase blind people's great achievements.

Parker said that they shown that a blind person can not only drive a car safely, but also at speeds of over 200 mph. He further added that they hope that this success encourages blind people and demonstrates to the rest of the world the possibilities of modern technology like self-driving cars to assist the blind in breaking down barriers in everyday mobility and beyond.

The first Blind Driver Challenge was held in January 2011, when Mark Riccobono, the NFB's current president, drove a customised Ford Escape hybrid on the Daytona International Speedway Road Course on his own.

By interpreting empathic prompts given by information from the vehicle's GPS, cameras, and LIDAR sensors, Riccobono negotiated the course's turns and directed the car around dynamic hazards.