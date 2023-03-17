Company From Japan Achieved Guinness World Records For Growing Heaviest Radish

Manda Fermentation Co., Ltd. is a Japanese fertiliser and agricultural product company which has achieved a new Guinness World Record for growing the heaviest radish.



The largest radish recorded by Guinness World Records weights 45.865 kg (101 lb 1.8 oz). Manda Fermentation Co., Ltd. uses their method to create dietary supplements and specialised fertilisers from fermented botanical raw materials. Every year, they produce gigantic radishes. Guinness World Records posted an Instagram video showing the heaviest radish.











This radish was collected after six months as opposed to the usual three months. Its circumference was 113 cm, and its root length was 80 cm. A week ago, this video was shared. It has received more than 35,000 likes since it was posted. Even more people have commented on the video.

The heavy radish may be a surprise to you but many individuals like the process of raising vegetables in their gardens. It is not an easy and simole process. Vegetable cultivation requires a lot of effort, perseverance, and knowledge. Some people participate in it as a hobby, while others may do it to break world records.