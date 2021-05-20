Elon Musk' Neuralink, Teaches Monkey To Play Pong With His Own Mind

Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain implant startup, has produced a video showing how it taught a monkey-Pager, a nine-year-old macaque, to play the computer game Pong using his mind.

Mr Musk claimed in February that Tesla has a monkey with a wireless implant in their head with tiny wires that it utilizes to play video games.

Elon Musk's Neuralink Corporation, which owns SpaceX and Tesla, was initially indicated to have implanted coin-sized wireless sensors within the brains of two pigs, comparing the sensors to a Fitbit in your skull with small wires.

Previously the Elon Musk foundation had implanted wireless technology into the brains of the pigs by aiming to assist persons who are suffering from serious neurological diseases.

Six weeks after the Neuralink devices were placed, the device was implanted on each side of his brain and has been trained to use a computer to make a tasty banana smoothie supplied through a straw during that time.

During the Pager video, the narrator explains, their goal is to assist the individual with paralysis to utilise a computer or phone using only their brain activity.

Elon Musk also mentioned about the monkey being 'happy'.

The US Department of Agriculture claimed the Neuralink as the 'nicest monkey facility'.

One of the things they were attempting to determine is the monkeys can play mind Pong with one another. That would be fantastic.

More than 3,000 electrodes are linked to flexible threads about a tenth of the size of a hair in the tiny implant produced by the business, which can monitor roughly 1,000 neurons.

The aim is to develop a brain-computer interface, which is now being tested to treat people who have suffered brain and spinal injuries.

Dr. Matthew MacDougall, Neuralink's chief surgeon, said the first studies will focus on patients with paralysis or paraplegia, although he could not specify when they would begin.

Last year, Mr Musk stated that the implantable gadget can fix these ailments, citing memory loss, hearing loss, melancholy, and sleeplessness as those identified examples.

According to Neuralink, it could help to find a cure for neurological diseases like Alzheimer's, dementia, and spinal cord injuries.