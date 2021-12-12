Man From Bengaluru Holds New Guinness World Record For Memorizing The Greatest Three-Digit Flashcards

By memorising the greatest amount of three-digit flashcards, a city official, MD Ahmed from Bengaluru set a New Guinness World record. MD Ahmed, also recognized as Mohammed Ali Athar Ahmed, was presented 32 flashcards with three-digit numerals for a second each. Ahmed successfully recalled the numbers in the same order shortly after all of the cards were displayed. He did it by breaking a Guinness World Record for memorising the most three-digit flash numbers in the world, which had previously been held by an Iranian (30 three-digit cards).

He stated he was driven to quit wasting time and start doing something when he witnessed individuals around him succeeding in life. Ahmed, who is now in his 40s, has come a long way to become a life strategist, from reading self-help books to learning neurolinguistic programming. On October 18, Ahmed made the record, overcoming his fears throughout the pandemic. This wasn't the first time he'd overcome a difficult phase in his life. He went through a period in his 20s when he was jobless, suicidal, and in poor health.

He said the outbreak inspired him to strive to beat the most difficult Guinness World Records in the field of rapid learning, although he had been considering it before Covid-19 struck. He further added that t he record was a showcase of incredible memory, focus, and mental fortitude. His emotions were all over the place during the pandemic. As a professional who teaches others how to manage their emotions and anxiety, he himself took this as a remember waking call and resolved to redefine his beliefs and begin practising emotional regulation. This strategy entails studying in a manner that is compatible with a student's cognitive abilities.

Meanwhile, for the past 10-15 years, he has been teaching accelerated learning to students both high school and college students, as well as professionals.