Man From Kerala Donated Blood Stem Cells To Save The Life Of A Bangladeshi

A 29-year-old, Kishore Dev, Kannur software developer donated his blood stem cells to save the life of a Bangladeshi teen who was dying of blood cancer. The patient required a stem cell transplant immediately to survive.

At the Tata Medical Centre (TMC) in Kolkata, where the stem cell transplant was performed, Kishor the donor, met Atanu, a 22-year-old patient and survivor from Bangladesh for the first time.

In a statement , DKMS BMST Foundation India, a Bengaluru-based non-profit committed to the fight against blood cancer and rare blood illnesses, said it assisted Atanu in finding a matching stem cell donor from Kerala from its registry of over 60,000 possible donors in India.

After being diagnosed with blood cancer and through multiple rounds of chemotherapy, Atanu had a terrible adolescent life. Doctors urged Atanu's family to move him to India for treatment.

Dr Reghu K S, senior consultant, Department of Paediatric Haemato Oncology & Cellular Therapies, Tata Medical Centre, Kolkata, met with the family and the patient in India.

The identity of both the blood stem cell donor and receiver is kept confidential for two years, according to international rules. Following that, they are presented to each other based on their shared interests. In 2017, Kishor said he enrolled as a possible donor.

He remarked that he was found to be a match for a blood cancer patient after a year of registration. He had overcome with emotion during the time he first met Atanu. He expressed hi happiness about the feeling that it's an incredible feeling to be able to save someone's life.