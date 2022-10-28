Man From Kerala Donated Land To Kochi Corporation

K L Joseph Aloysious gave the city corporation 20 cents of his land at Thevara, in downtown Kochi, Kerala for free as a donation. The former Kerala State Electricity Board Limited (KSEB) engineer gave his 20 cents to build a primary health care centre in Thevara and widen a road in Konthuruthy.

The 76-year-old claimed that a legal dispute over the property has been pending in the Kerala High Court for the past 22 years. According to him, the corporation built an industrial facility unit there in 2000 for 7 cents, thinking it was "puramboke" real estate.

He explained that at first, he brought a lawsuit against the corporation before the High Court. He made the decision to drop the legal action and give the corporation the land at that point.

The former KSEB engineer had just one need before donating the land: it had to be used to build a medical facility. He explained that his mother gave him 50 cents after she signed the will, of which he gave 12 landless tenants who had been living on the property for years prior 42.75 cents.

Aloysious gave another motive for donating the property: only his 7 cents were left, and in Malayalam, "Bhargavi Nilayam" refers to an abandoned home.

He revealed that the local councillor had contacted him again to ask for the land to be given to the Kochi corporation on the occasion of his late mother's 90th birthday. Aloysious considered the suggestion and then gave the land away, believing that if his mother had been alive, she would have wanted him to donate it to a more worthwhile purpose.