'This Is Not The End': Prooved A Cancer Patient And Started A New Journey

On the professional networking platform LinkedIn, Arsh Nandan Prasad, a native of Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, is looking for a suitable career opportunity. But what sets him apart from other job applicants is that he is also facing a personal battle.

Prasad, an IT specialist, is fighting cancer and has spoken up about his difficulties finding work because of his illness. He shared a photo of himself on LinkedIn, claiming that he doesn't require compassion, sympathy and instead wishes to demonstrate his worth.

Prasad was witnessed in a photo wearing a hospital gown and seated in a hospital bed with a laptop in front of him for a job interview. He is currently getting cancer treatment and voiced his disappointment at being rejected by interviewers after giving it his all.

He uploaded a photo of himself performing an interview while undergoing chemotherapy. He penned and explained his feeling that when people give interviews but are passed over because for a specific reason, i e., they are going through a difficult time in their life, it demonstrates how gracious these companies are. But the fact is they noticed a difference in the recruiters' expressions as they learn that he is fighting cancer.

On the professional networking platform, Prasad's message has received over 1 lakh reactions, with many praising him as a "fighter." The post went viral almost immediately, with many people praising his bravery and offering words of encouragement and support.

He is the perfect example for everyone, and make every one remember that life is not smooth, and for some, it is loaded with the most difficult crests and troughs. These hardships will either break them or make them true inspirations for everyone to remember.