Watch The Trending Video Of A Bride Dancing Along With Her Father

Desi bride and father danced to Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar in emotional viral video.
Desi bride and father danced to Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar in emotional viral video.

A trending video of a desi bride and her father dancing to the popular song 'Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar' has gone viral on the internet and had circulated within a short period of time . They were confident that the touching video of the couple dancing will bring a smile to your face. However, weddings can elicit a wide range of feelings in different people. Even the toughest people can cry when they see a woman leaving her family to begin a new life. The trending video has been watched about 80,000 times since it was uploaded.

Here is the video, have a glimpse on the trending video:

A page named Wedding Choreographers shared the video on Instagram. The bride was spotted dancing alongside her father in the trending video. Their elegant movements, accompanied by a heartfelt tune, may make anyone cry tears of happiness. Her mother wore a lovely lehenga and her father wore a blue kurta pyjamas. They danced hand-in-hand with each other, and the show is too cute to pass up.

