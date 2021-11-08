Watch The Trending Video Of A Bride Dancing Along With Her Father

A trending video of a desi bride and her father dancing to the popular song 'Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar' has gone viral on the internet and had circulated within a short period of time . They were confident that the touching video of the couple dancing will bring a smile to your face. However, weddings can elicit a wide range of feelings in different people. Even the toughest people can cry when they see a woman leaving her family to begin a new life. The trending video has been watched about 80,000 times since it was uploaded.



Here is the video, have a glimpse on the trending video:

A page named Wedding Choreographers shared the video on Instagram. The bride was spotted dancing alongside her father in the trending video. Their elegant movements, accompanied by a heartfelt tune, may make anyone cry tears of happiness. Her mother wore a lovely lehenga and her father wore a blue kurta pyjamas. They danced hand-in-hand with each other, and the show is too cute to pass up.

