Watch The Trending Video Of A Dancer Astonishing The Social Media With His Moves

There are several trending videos on the social media platform that win a lot of hearts of the netizens. Similarly, a trending video featuring a brilliantdancing video that will captivate the netizens. The video has gone viral on social media, and after witnessing it, people will understand why the video is loved by the users so much.



A dancer knew on Instagram as Kid the Wiz was seen dancing with a nonchalant attitude in the breathtaking trending video. He appeared to be having a good time, dressed in a pair of eccentric shorts and a tee with a cap. The action began as the dancer began performing energetic stunts while grooving to the music. His fantastic dance moves in the movie were entertaining, but so were the bizarre optical illusions. The dancer's coordination with the effects astounded netizens.









Kid the Wiz posted the video to his Instagram account. He also credited the effects to an account called New Influx. The video has great dancing skills and had become better by the editing skills added to it, as to how the shoes and cap were matched during his dance moves. The trending video has been seen over 2 million times since it was uploaded. The dancer and the spectacular effects have received a lot of praise in the comments section.

