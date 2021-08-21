Watch The Trending Video Of A Dog Stealing Food From The Kitchen

The trending video, where a dog can be seen sneaking into the kitchen and eating food from a skillet, has gone incredibly viral on social media.



The animal can be seen on its hind legs moving a chair towards the kitchen counter, where it most likely found a pan filled with food, in the 15-second video. The dog was completely oblivious that it was being videotaped by the owner.

The canine eagerly went on the chair following moving it around the counter and began eating the food on the counter. The owner taped the entire incident and then arrived in front of his furry pet at the end.

When you leave your dog alone for a minute.. pic.twitter.com/OLFvT0TF20 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) August 17, 2021

The caption of the video stated that when they leave their dog alone for a short period of time. The footage was uploaded on the Buitengebieden Twitter account. It has received over 3 million views and has divided the internet.



The viewers were left in the amazement and find the video very entertaining. As a result several users had given their opinions in the comment section while expressing their feeling after watching the innovative dog in the trending video.

Here are some of the comments, have a look on them:

This made me chuckle so much 😂 — Paul (@paulhog) August 18, 2021





Lol. Don't let my greedy Lab see this 👀 — Ang - Angry at the Tories #FBPE #FBPA 🇪🇺💙 (@Ang84842365) August 18, 2021







